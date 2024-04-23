Russian Leader declares trade volume with Azerbaijan surpasses USD4B

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated that the trade volume between his nation and Azerbaijan has surpassed USD4 billion.



“Our trade turnover is growing: it has already reached more than USD4 billion. Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy amount to USD6 billion,” Putin declared in a gathering with his Azerbaijani peer Ilham Aliyev in the capital Moscow.



Stating that ties between Russia and Azerbaijan are “at a high level and are developing,” he declared that the intergovernmental commission is operating actively and that there are “many interesting areas of cooperation in the real sector of the economy.”



“Of course, we will also talk about the situation from the point of view of ensuring security in the region. There are a lot of questions here, they are very sensitive,” Putin added.



He further mentioned that they are marking the 50th anniversary of the start of the building of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM), emphasizing the key role of former Azerbaijani Leader Heydar Aliyev, who is incumbent Leader Ilham Aliyev’s father, in the project’s improvement.



“In fact, he was one of the organizers of this grandiose project, important for the entire Soviet Union. We not only know this, we remember it and are very grateful to him, we keep the memory of it,” he continued.



The BAM, standing for Baikal-Amur Mainline, spans a distance of 4,324 kilometers (equivalent to 2,686 miles). It extends from the town of Tayshet, situated in the Irkutsk region of Russia, to the remote Russian Far East region.



On his side, Aliyev noted that his nation is very satisfied with the improvement of ties with Russia, declaring that there is a transport component in the agenda of their gathering as well.

