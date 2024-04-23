American congresswoman suggests lawmakers should go fight in Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a bold move that has sparked debate, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia has put forward an amendment to tie foreign aid to Ukraine with mandatory enlistment in the Ukrainian military for United States lawmakers who vote in favor. The proposed amendment, part of a series submitted by Greene to the Ukraine "security supplemental appropriations" bill, seeks to impose a significant requirement on members of the US House of Representatives.



In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Greene asserted that if legislators support allocating USD60 billion in aid to Kiev, they should be obligated to serve in the Ukrainian military. This controversial proposal underscores Greene's stance on foreign policy and military intervention, framing the debate around personal accountability and the consequences of funding overseas conflicts.



Additionally, Greene's proposed amendments include conditions related to Ukraine's bio-laboratories and the freedom of Christian churches in the country. She demands the closure of bio-laboratories until Ukraine provides all research data to the United States government and calls for assurance that Christian churches can operate without government interference.



Furthermore, Greene's amendments redirect funding from the Ukraine bill to address domestic issues, such as disaster relief in communities like Lahaina, Hawaii, and East Palestine, Ohio.



Another proposed amendment reallocates funds to the Department of Justice to initiate deportation proceedings against undocumented immigrants in the United States.



The introduction of these amendments reflects Greene's provocative approach to legislative initiatives and her prioritization of domestic concerns over foreign aid. However, the proposed linkage between aid to Ukraine and military enlistment for lawmakers raises ethical and practical questions about the role of Congress in foreign policy decisions and the impact of such mandates on legislative processes. As the debate unfolds, Greene's amendments are likely to fuel discussions on United States foreign aid, military involvement abroad, and the responsibilities of elected officials.

