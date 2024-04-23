US shares start Monday’s trading session in green

(MENAFN) Monday saw US stocks open with gains, reflecting positive sentiment in the market. The Dow Jones index rose by 140 points, representing a 0.37 percent increase, reaching 38,126 at 10:11 AM EDT (1411GMT).



Similarly, the S&P 500 index experienced a gain of 27 points, or 0.54 percent, climbing to 4,994. The Nasdaq Composite index also showed upward momentum, increasing by 111 points, or 0.73 percent, to 15,393 at the same time.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the "fear index," decreased by 4.6 percent to 17.84, indicating a decrease in market uncertainty. Conversely, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose by 0.5 percent to 4.635 percent, reflecting a slight increase in bond yields.



In currency markets, the US dollar index recorded a modest gain of 0.15 percent, reaching 106.31, while the euro declined by 0.15 percent against the greenback, trading at USD1.0638.



However, the trend was different for precious metals, as both gold and silver experienced declines. Gold prices fell by 2.3 percent to USD2,336 per ounce, while silver decreased by 4.2 percent to USD27.48 per ounce.



Oil rates also saw a slight decline, with the global benchmark Brent crude dropping to USD86.83 per barrel, and the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) falling to USD81.84 per barrel.



Despite the overall positive sentiment in the stock market, fluctuations in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, and bond yields suggest ongoing dynamics and uncertainties influencing market movements.

