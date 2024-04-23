Debt stock of Turkish central government stands at USD232B in March

(MENAFN) According to official figures released on Monday, the gross debt stock of the Turkish central government stood at 7.5 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD232 billion, by the end of March. This marked a significant increase of 67 percent compared to the debt recorded at the end of March the previous year, as reported by the Treasury and Finance Ministry.



The gross debt stock encompasses the outstanding debt of various entities, including public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households. Notably, approximately 36 percent of the debt stock is denominated in Turkey's local currency, with the remainder held in foreign currency.



Further analysis of the data revealed that out of the total debt, an amount of 3.57 trillion Turkish liras, equivalent to USD110.5 billion, was classified as domestic debt, while approximately 3.93 trillion liras, or USD121.5 billion, constituted external debt.



In addition to these figures, it was noted that the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was approximately 32.32 at the end of March. These statistics provide valuable insights into the composition and dynamics of Turkey's debt landscape, reflecting both domestic and external debt obligations, as well as currency exchange rates.



MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108126305