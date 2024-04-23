Leaked cables reveal White House against Palestinian statehood

(MENAFN) Leaked diplomatic cables obtained by The Intercept have exposed the United States government's efforts to lobby against the Palestinian Authority's (PA) bid for full membership in the United Nations. Contradicting the Biden administration's stated support for a two-state solution, the cables shed light on Washington's insistence on opposing United Nations recognition of Palestinian statehood.



Scheduled for a vote on Friday, a draft resolution before the 15-member United Nations Security Council recommends the admission of the State of Palestine as a full member of the United Nations. This move, which Israel opposes, would signify international recognition of Palestinian statehood.



Despite President Joe Biden's previous assertions of support for a two-state solution, the leaked cables detail United States pressure on Security Council members to reject the resolution. The US stance emphasizes the need for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine to achieve an independent Palestinian state, rather than seeking recognition through the United Nations.



Ecuador, in particular, is reportedly being urged to lobby Malta, the current president of the Security Council, along with other nations such as France, to oppose United Nations recognition for the PA. The State Department has underscored the importance of normalizing relations between Israel and Arab states as the most expedient path to achieving lasting and productive statehood for Palestine.



One diplomatic cable dated April 12 outlines United States opposition to the vote, citing concerns about escalating tensions, political ramifications, and potential repercussions such as a reduction in United Nations funding by the United States Congress.



The revelation of these efforts highlights the complexities and diplomatic sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and underscores the challenges in advancing towards a resolution acceptable to all parties involved. As the Security Council deliberates on the issue, the leaked cables raise questions about the United States approach to achieving peace and stability in the region.

