Turkish benchmark stock index closes Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Monday saw the Turkish benchmark stock index closing at 9,645.02 points, experiencing a modest decline of 0.50 percent from the previous day's close.



The day commenced with the BIST 100 index starting at 9,794.74 points, but it gradually slipped by 48.44 points compared to Friday's ending figure.



Throughout the trading session, the index displayed fluctuations, reaching its lowest point at 9,645.02 while briefly touching a high of 9,831.50.



By the close of trading, there was a mixed performance among individual indices, with 59 indices witnessing gains and 40 recording declines.



The total transaction volume reached a notable 104 billion Turkish liras (USD3.19 billion), contributing to an overall index value of 8.25 trillion liras (USD253.9 billion).



Turning to currency markets, the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 32.5090, the EUR/TRY rate at 34.6010, and the GBP/TRY traded at 40.0880 as of 6:05 PM (1505GMT).



Meanwhile, the price of one ounce of gold was noted at USD2,341.30. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent oil was observed to be hovering around USD87, indicating stability in the energy market amidst ongoing global economic developments.

