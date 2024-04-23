War Update: 86 Combat Clashes In Past Day, 18 Ukrainian Airstrikes Targeting Enemy Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 86 combat engagements took place along the front line while Ukraine's Air Force hit two Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems and 16 enemy clusters.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, 86 combat clashes took place. The Air Force hit two anti-aircraft missile systems and 16 manpower and weapon clusters. Missile forces damaged a Russian control point, two air defense systems, and a manpower cluster," the report says.

In total, the enemy launched six missile attacks and 77 airstrikes, and fired off nearly 100 rocket salvos at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

Overnight, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. Fifteen drones were intercepted.

Over the past day, the following settlements have been targeted in Russian airstrikes: Zolochiv, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Derhachi, and Senkove of Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Ivanivske, New York, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Illinka, Netailove, Karlivka, Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, and Staromaiorske of Donetsk region; Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka of Zaporizhzhia region; and Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Chervonyi Maiak of Kherson region.

Over 120 settlements across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissia axes: the operational situation saw no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains its military presence right across the border, conducting sabotage missions to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to other axes.

Kupiansk axis: the Russians ran no offensive operations.

Lyman axis: the enemy executed 19 attacks in the areas of Serebryanske Forestry and the settlements of Nadia and Novoyehorivka in Luhansk region, and Terny and Torske in Donetsk region.

Russian drone attack leaves seven injured in Odesa

Bakhmut axis: Ukraine repelled 16 assaults in the areas of Zolotarivka, Spirne, Vyimka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Keramik, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Mykilske, and Urozhaine settlements of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses over 20 times.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times in the Staromaiorske district of Donetsk region and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson axis: the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro where seven Russian assaults were repelled.

Zelensky names four priorities: air defense, modern artillery, long-range capability, and ensuring that U.S. aid arrives ASAP

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, exhausting the Russian invasion troops along the entire line of battle.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 22, 2024 amounted to an estimated 460,260, including 730 in the previous day.