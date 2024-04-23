Invaders Struck More Than 500 Times In Zaporizhzhia Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region 514 times.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Six settlements were under enemy fire. The enemy launched airstrikes on Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka. 182 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka," he wrote.

Enemy launches over 200 strikes inregion on Apr 21

Another 13 MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole, Levadne, and Robotyne. In addition, 317 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were five reports of residential buildings being destroyed. No civilians were injured.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy is shelling the Zaporizhzhia region from various types of weapons. Recently, the number of drone attacks has increased significantly.