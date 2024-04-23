Argentina requests to become NATO partner

(MENAFN) In a significant move towards bolstering its international alliances, Argentina has officially petitioned NATO to accept it as a new "global partner," announced Defense Minister Luis Petri.



Following a meeting with Mircea Geoana, NATO's Deputy Secretary General, Petri shared details of the country's request, expressing Argentina's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities to meet NATO standards.



While Argentina already holds the designation of Major non-NATO Ally (MNNA) from the United States, indicating a strategic relationship with the United States Armed Forces, the request for "Global Partner" status signifies a desire for even deeper collaboration with the United States-led military bloc. This designation entails increased cooperation in areas such as intelligence sharing and joint military operations, aligning Argentina with other partner countries like Australia, Japan, and South Korea.



The announcement comes amidst a period of significant political and economic transformation in Argentina under President Javier Milei, who assumed office in December. President Milei has embarked on a series of radical reforms aimed at stabilizing the country's struggling economy and forging closer ties with Western nations, including the United States.



In rejecting an invitation to join the BRICS group of nations, led by Russia and China, President Milei has signaled a clear departure from alignment with countries espousing communist ideologies. Instead, his administration seeks to align Argentina with democratic and capitalist principles, with a focus on strengthening ties with NATO and other Western allies.



The request for "Global Partner" status reflects Argentina's strategic shift towards greater integration into Western security frameworks and signals a commitment to contributing to regional and global security efforts. As Argentina seeks to enhance its military capabilities and deepen its partnerships, the prospect of closer ties with NATO holds implications for regional stability and geopolitical dynamics in South America.

