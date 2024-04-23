Celebrating 100 Years Of Filmmaker Sergei Parajanov: A Cinematic Tribute By Indo Armenia Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 21st April: The Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum, in collaboration with the Embassy of Armenia and ICMEI, commemorated the illustrious legacy of filmmaker Sergei Parajanov on the occasion of his centenary celebration. The event, held at Marwah Studios, marked a poignant tribute to the visionary artist whose contributions continue to resonate within the realms of cinema and culture.



The highlight of the evening was the screening of Sergei Parajanov's debut masterpiece, 'The Color of Pomegranates,' a film revered for its poetic storytelling and visual splendor. As the audience immersed themselves in Parajanov's cinematic universe, they were transported through a kaleidoscope of imagery and emotions, reflecting the rich tapestry of Armenian culture.



Speaking at the event, Ashok Dhingra, a distinguished filmmaker and associate dean of AAFT, shed light on Sergei Parajanov's unparalleled creativity and his significant impact on the cinematic landscape. His remarks underscored the enduring relevance of Parajanov's oeuvre in inspiring future generations of filmmakers.



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, emphasizing the pivotal role of cinema as a cultural ambassador. He reiterated the power of films in fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation, echoing the sentiment shared by H.E. Vahaagn Afyan, Ambassador of Armenia to India.



H.E. Vahaagn Afyan expressed gratitude towards ICMEi for orchestrating such a profound tribute to Sergei Parajanov, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between India and Armenia through cultural exchange initiatives.



In addition to the film screening, an exhibition of paintings from Armenia captivated the audience, offering a visual feast of Armenian artistry and heritage. The inauguration of this exhibition by H.E. Vahagn Afyan added an extra layer of cultural richness to the evening.



The event witnessed a distinguished gathering of ambassadors, diplomats, members of the art and culture fraternity, and aspiring filmmakers, underscoring the universal appeal of Sergei Parajanov's cinematic legacy.



As a gesture of appreciation, Sandeep Marwah presented mementos to H.E. Vahagn Afyan, as well as to H.E. Istvan Szabo the Ambassador of Hungary to India and diplomats from Belarus, acknowledging their support and participation in the celebration.



Ashok Tyagi, Secretary-General of ICMEI, extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that made the event a resounding success.



The celebration of Sergei Parajanov's centenary served as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of cinema to transcend boundaries and unite cultures in a shared celebration of creativity and human expression.



