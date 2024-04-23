Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates Tajurba MSME National Conference At New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, The MSME National Conference, organized by Tajurba, was inaugurated with great pomp and splendor by Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the field of media and entertainment, at Hotel Crown Plaza. The conference served as a platform for industry experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to converge and deliberate on the growth and challenges faced by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



Sandeep Marwah, in his inaugural address, shared his invaluable experience in establishing the iconic Noida Film City and the world-class MSME, Marwah Studios. Drawing from his vast experience, he provided insights into the journey of nurturing and developing MSMEs into successful entities. His inspiring words resonated with the audience, encouraging them to strive for excellence and innovation in their entrepreneurial endeavours.



The highlight of the event was the felicitation of Sandeep Marwah by Suresh Mansharamani for his pioneering efforts in establishing Noida Film City back in 1988. Recognizing Marwah's significant contributions to the growth and development of the media and entertainment industry, Marwah Studios, under the leadership of Sandeep Marwah, has evolved into a renowned name and brand in the MSME sector.



Uma Mansharamani, Co-founder of Tajurba, underscored the importance of the conclave in fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders in the MSME ecosystem. She emphasized the role of platforms like the Tajurba Startup and MSME Conclave in providing valuable insights and addressing the challenges faced by startups and MSMEs.



The conference featured distinguished speakers from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as representatives from SIDBI, alongside industry experts. Through panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive sessions, participants gained valuable insights into strategies for business growth and overcoming the hurdles encountered by startups and MSMEs.



The MSME National Conference served as a testament to the commitment of Tajurba in supporting and empowering entrepreneurs to realize their full potential. The event concluded on a high note, leaving participants inspired and equipped with actionable strategies to navigate the dynamic landscape of MSMEs.





