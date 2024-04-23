Kuwait Crude Oil Drop USD 1.21 Mon. To USD 87.17 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped USD 1.21 during Monday's trading sessions to reach USD 87.17 per barrel compared with USD 88.38 pb last Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Tuesday. Benchmark Brent futures lost 29 cents to USD 87 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped 29 cents to USD 82.85 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.