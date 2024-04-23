Auditors claim American government funds are unmaintainable

(MENAFN) A recent report by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) has shed light on the staggering scale of fraud within the United States government, with estimates suggesting losses ranging from USD233 billion to USD521 billion annually. The study, covering the fiscal years 2018 to 2022, examined federal spending during the Trump and Biden administrations, as well as the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw a surge in fraudulent activities targeting pandemic relief funds.



The GAO's analysis revealed that fraud may have accounted for as much as 7 percent of federal spending, with particular spikes observed during periods of disbursing coronavirus relief funds.



Describing the fiscal health of the United States government as "unsustainable," the report called for urgent reforms to mitigate the loss of federal dollars and improve the overall fiscal outlook.



Highlighting the pervasive risk of fraud across all federal programs and operations, the GAO emphasized the need for robust measures to prevent, detect, and respond to fraudulent activities. However, the report cautioned that its findings could not accurately predict future losses, underscoring the dynamic and evolving nature of fraudulent schemes.



In response to the report's findings, the White House and Senate Democrats have introduced new legislation aimed at curbing fraud in federal programs. The proposed measures include allocating significant resources, totaling approximately USD675 million, towards combating identity theft and targeting criminals exploiting stolen information to access government aid.



Moreover, lawmakers have proposed allocating over half a billion dollars to bolster oversight of federal spending by the Justice Department. These initiatives reflect a concerted effort to address the systemic vulnerabilities within the federal government's financial management systems and safeguard taxpayer dollars from exploitation by fraudsters.



As policymakers grapple with the urgent need to tackle fraud and enhance accountability in government spending, the GAO report serves as a stark reminder of the imperative to implement effective measures to protect the integrity of public funds and uphold the trust of the American people.

MENAFN23042024000045015687ID1108126239