Qatar, Gambia Talk Cooperation In Legal Field

Attorney General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday Chief Justice of the Gambia H E Hassan Bubacar Jallow and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the country. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the legal and judicial field and the exchange of experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.