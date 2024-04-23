Qatar, UAE Discuss Cooperation In Labour Sector

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation of the United Arab Emirates H E Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar yesterday. The meeting discussed enhancing relations between the two countries in the field of labour, particularly concerning the national workforce, and the ways to support and develop it.

