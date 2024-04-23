GCC Undersecretaries Meet To Review Regulations For Arab Bureau Of Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Education of GCC countries held an extraordinary meeting yesterday in Doha to review the final version of the internal regulations for the work of Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) and its affiliated bodies.

The meeting was in preparation for presenting the regulations to the eighth meeting of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Education in the GCC countries scheduled to be held in June in Doha for approval. This is in implementation of the decision of the seventh meeting of the Committee of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Education of the GCC countries, which was held in September 2023 in Muscat in this regard.

The extraordinary meeting discussed the draft internal regulations for the work of ABEGS and its affiliated bodies, including the views and observations of the member states and their and approval.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi chaired the extraordinary meeting.

The event was attended by Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Education of GCC countries and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the General Secretariat of GCC Khalid bin Ali bin Salem Al Sunaidi and Director General of ABEGS Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Asmi.

In his inaugural speech Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi who is also Chairman of the current session of the Undersecretaries' Committee, said that the extraordinary meeting comes as a continuation of the efforts of Their Excellencies the Ministers of Education of GCC countries and the efforts of GCC General Secretariat and the ABEGS.

He said that this is in implementation of the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which aims to place all Gulf institutions, organisations and offices under the umbrella of the General Secretariat and in implementation of the recommendations of Their Excellencies and Excellencies the relevant Ministers of Education.

Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the General Secretariat of GCC Khalid bin Ali bin Salem Al Sunaidi, also delivered a speech in which he expressed thanks and gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and leaders of GCC countries for their continuous support and tireless efforts to enhance the educational process and raise the efficiency of the education system in GCC countries.

ABEGS stands as a regional and international entity in the Gulf region, operating within its Member States.

Its inception dates back to 1975, when it was established by the highest leaders of the Gulf, acquiring international recognition through a constitution signed by their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the founding Member States: Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Subsequently, Yemen joined the Bureau in 2002.

The ABEGS is guided by the objectives outlined in its constitution, which revolve around promoting coordination, cooperation, and integration among the Member States. These objectives manifest in the implementation of field programs and projects that serve shared educational goals.