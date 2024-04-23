More than 900+ Visionary and Influential Speakers to Grace 2024 AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Abu Dhabi, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) Congress 2024 is gearing up to host some of the most influential voices and visionaries from around the globe. Scheduled to take place from May 7 to 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), AIM Congress promises an unparalleled gathering of high-level speakers who will share their insights and expertise on navigating the evolving investment landscape.



Among those poised to share their insights and knowledge are esteemed figures H.E. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, whose diplomatic prowess and strategic vision have contributed to regional cooperation and stability. Dr. Khaled Hanafy, the Secretary General of the Union of Arab Chambers, will bring valuable perspectives on economic integration and collaboration across Arab nations, while Her Majesty Tirelo Molotlegi, the Princess of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, will offer insights into sustainable development and community empowerment. The event will also feature distinguished government leaders such as H.E. Oh Se-Hoon, Mayor of Seoul City, H.E. Sergey Cheremin, the Minister of the Moscow City Government, who oversees external economic relations, and H.E. Khalid Ibrahim Humaidan, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, a key figure in shaping monetary policy and financial stability in the region.



Moreover, AIM Congress attendees will have the opportunity to engage with prominent figures from the private sector, including H.E. Jorge Arbache, Vice President for the Private Sector at the Development Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), Kiho Park, CEO/President of LB Investment, Jeffrey Li, Managing Partner of Tencent Investment, and Islam Shawky, CEO and Co-founder of Paymob, recognized among Forbes' Top 30 Fintech Companies. Their expertise in technology and investment will provide valuable insights into the future of finance and innovation.



Additionally, the event will feature thought leaders such as Prof. Rae Kwon Chung, Chairman of the Global Energy Prize International Award Committee and Nobel Prize Winner, who will offer perspectives on sustainable energy solutions, and H.E. Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization, who will share insights into the future of global tourism and its economic impact. Joining them will be Her Excellency Armida Salsiah Alisiahbana, Under Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of United Nations ESCAP, H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the AfCFTA Secretariat, and H.E. Francesco La Camera, Director General of International Renewable Energy Agency.



These esteemed speakers represent a diverse array of industries and regions, reflecting the global reach and impact of AIM Congress as a premier investment platform. From technology and finance to energy and tourism, their expertise will provide invaluable insights into the opportunities and challenges facing the global economy.



AIM Congress 2024, an initiative of the AIM Global Foundation, is expected to draw over 12,000 delegates representing 175 countries worldwide.



To register for the 2024 AIM Congress, please visit:





This press release is issued through Arab Newswire – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.









MENAFN23042024003267001793ID1108126113