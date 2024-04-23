Unwind and Reconnect with the Post-Eid Staycation at Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: After the joyous celebrations of Eid, indulge in a relaxing and blissful family staycation with Danat Jebel Dhanna's Post Eid Holidays Staycation Package.



Designed to offer families an unforgettable getaway, the family half-board package promises a seamless blend of luxury accommodation and culinary indulgence, ensuring every moment is filled with utmost relaxation and bliss.



Start your day with a lavish buffet breakfast for two adults, featuring a tempting selection of dishes to energize your morning. Then, in the evening, indulge in a feast for the senses with a buffet dinner with a diverse range of flavors and cuisines, perfect for a delightful culinary adventure. Families can rejoice as two children below six years old can stay and dine for free. For children aged 6 to 12, special rates of AED 35 per meal are available.



Enhance your stay with exclusive perks, including 20% off on food and beverages as well as massage treatments, ensuring a truly indulgent experience. Enjoy the flexibility of early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability, allowing you to maximize your time at the resort. Rates start from AED 699 per night, with additional charges.

Don't miss out on this incredible offer, valid until 31st May.



MENAFN23042024003390011655ID1108126108