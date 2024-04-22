NEW IRM WEBSITE NOW LIVE FOR 2024 AUSTRALIAN GOLD CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

IRM, the online investor engagement specialists, have switched on the new website for the 2024 Australian Gold Conference at

"IRM is thrilled to be working once again with Gold Events and the 2024 Australian Gold Conference, providing essential online tools to update delegates, sponsors and exhibitors", said Ruchelle Erratt, Client Success Manager, IRM. "Gold Events is a valued partner, the conference allows IRM to amplify the message of ASX-listed companies, cut through noise and grab investor attention."

The 2024 Australian Gold Conference returns to Crown Towers, Sydney August 26-28, Australia's leading gathering for investors, bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold explorers and producers.

"IRM has actually created three websites reflecting our three specific events," said Kerry Stevenson, Founder and CEO of the Australian Gold Conference. "Eureka 2024, our free education evening and social event, the two-day Australian Gold Conference and the Gold Industry Awards dinner with our fabulous host Vince Sorrenti."

"Online communication has become an essential part of our lives, transforming how we connect, share information, and conduct business," added Erratt. "Gathering face to face and engaging with participants at the Australian Gold Conference is a must do on our marketing calendar."

ABOUT IRM

IRM is a leading provider of investor communication tools, dedicated to empowering companies to shine in the competitive landscape of investor engagement. With over 20 years of experience primarily serving ASX-listed companies, our expertise in effective investor communication makes us the perfect partner for both established and upcoming listings on any major exchange.

The Australian Gold Conference is presented for the 14th time in 2024 by Kerry Stevenson's GOLD EVENTS. The conference mixes investors with bullion dealers, refiners, suppliers, marketers, gold mining explorers, developers and producers each year with powerful keynotes and vital panel discussions reflecting the diverse and everchanging developments of the world's most stable currency and powerful commodity. You can't print gold!

