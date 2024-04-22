(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; Japanese Culture Will Have Its Festival Next Saturday in San Ramón de Alajuela ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



April 22, 2024
Japanese Culture Will Have Its Festival Next Saturday in San Ramón de Alajuela

Festival in alliance with the Western headquarters of the University of Costa Rica

By TCRN STAFF
April 22, 2024

If you are a lover of Japanese culture or if you are looking to learn more about it, you have an appointment next weekend Embassy of Japan in Costa Rica and the Western Headquarters of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) organize the Japan Festival in San Ramón 2024 event will be next Saturday, April 27th at the San Ramón Regional Museum, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Ikebana (flower arrangement)

Tea ceremony,

Shibori (art of dyeing)

Talks on haiku and bonsai;

Learn about an interesting and entertaining way to learn Japanese-style mathematics.

In addition, there will be a test of traditional Japanese yukata clothing, sale of anime and pop culture items and other options.

Likewise, during the festival there will also be a Costa Rican exhibition with presentations of typical Costa Rican dances as well as a marimba ensemble,“as a sign of brotherhood between the two nations,” says the official statement invitation is open to the public and a special call is made to the population of the West so that they can enjoy the event. Admission and all activities are free.

