Urban Developers Deforest Unconsciously And Put Access To Water At Risk In Dominical


4/22/2024 11:20:35 PM

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Residents of Dominical in the canton of Osa denounce with great concern the growing deforestation activity in the area by development companies that are dedicated to the real estate and tourism market, affecting not only the great existing biodiversity but also putting at risk access and affecting water scarcity.

