Asian Plastics & Rubber Industry Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2024 - Asian Plastics & Rubber Industry Online Exhibition (AsianPLAS 2024) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from April 23, 2024, to October 31, 2024, and will be an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (), since 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2024, we will expand the scale. During the six-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedule of the CHINAPLAS 2024, NPE 2024 The Plastics Show, and the Fakuma 2024 to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.









TradeAsia, the organizer of the AsianPLAS 2024, invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of Plastics & Rubber industrial products to participate. The top-notch brands include WELL SHYANG MACHINERY , U-CAN DYNATEX are all gearing up to showcase their products.



Manufacturers and product categories have covered packaging equipment & machinery, packaging material, plastic processing machine, rubber processing machinery, PU & PVC products, plastic raw material, rubber raw material, chemical equipment & machinery, printing machine, general mechanical component, molding, plastic products, pigment & dyestuff, textile machinery, vacuum packaging, packaging equipment & machinery, printing supply with thousands of latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.



AsianPLAS 2024 Online Exhibition:





Although the Covid-19 epidemic is slowing down, the international flow of people still needs to recover. At this time, online activities can make up for this deficiency by expand marketing. The AsianPLAS 2024 provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit and visit. They can further see the manufacturer's particular page and leave information at the same time.



TradeAsia ( ) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.



TradeAsia also partners with hundreds of trading entities worldwide to exchange marketing and promotion exposure. Therefore, the suppliers who go online on the TradeAsia will have the opportunity to be synchronized to the publicity pages of multiple trade platforms or exhibition entities worldwide, significantly increasing their international marketing power. During this time, AsianPLAS 2024 will also simultaneously broadcast promotional messages globally.









MENAFN22042024003551001712ID1108125762