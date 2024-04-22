Techmediabreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI), Evertreen Collaboration Spotlighted In NASDAQ News Today Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, has been featured in an article published by

NASDAQ News Today . The piece sheds light on Diamond Lake Minerals and Evertreen's collaboration to continue to combat climate change through joint reforestation efforts, indicating the partnership is a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future. Since August 2023, DLMI has planted a total of 2500 trees so far, at a rate of 500 per month, with the initiative set to offset 770 tons of CO2.“It has been a true pleasure and honor working with Evertreen and their tremendous team. When selecting our partner for planting trees around the world, we went through a lot of effort on ensuring we picked the right long-term company. Evertreen has continued to prove that have we chosen wisely, as it is extremely important to me and our company to leave this planet far better than we found it,” Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI, was quoted as saying.“We are heavily focused on solutions for deforestation, sustainable food supplies and access to clean fresh water, as basic human rights. I am so proud of the work we have done here at Diamond Lake Minerals since I have taken over as CEO in August of 2023, and we are only just getting started.”

To view the full article, visit



About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

