Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Spotlighted In Upcoming Virtual Investor Lunch Break Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) , a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, will be featured on the

Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The CNSP Opportunity

event. During the live video webcast, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. EST, CEO John Climaco will present a corporate overview. He will also discuss the company's business outlook and opportunity. In addition, the event provides an opportunity for those participating to submit questions; Climaco will answer as many questions as possible I the time provided. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days shortly after the presentation has ended.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc .

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anticancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information about the company, please visit

