QLC Celebrates 11Th Batch Graduation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) celebrated the graduation of its 11th batch (Class of 2023), which included 128 male and female graduates of promising leaders, including 101 graduates, from national leadership programs, and 27 graduates from the Executive Master's Programme in Leadership.

The ceremony was attended by HE Chairperson of Qatar Leadership Centre Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani, HE Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali bin Saoud al-Thani, HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim, a number of ministers and state senior officials, and a number members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the state, faculty members, and families of graduates.

Marking the ceremony, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad al-Thani said that investing in the people of Qatar with a long-term vision is what drives the development and growth that the country is witnessing.

Her Excellency added that being a leader means maintaining values, principles, and integrity to initiate, inspire, influence, and share success. The leader is the one who gives value to the position, and not the opposite, whatever that position might be.

Her Excellency extended her greetings and appreciation to the graduates, saying that they see the great and rapid transformation that Qatar is witnessing towards self-reliance and achieving growth in various fields, and this makes them all required to continuously research and develop ideas to support the country in all creative and innovative fields.

In her speech, Her Excellency recommended that the graduates be, in their positions and their leadership, an example and a role model, and that they be up to the responsibility of carrying the trust, "and the trust is Qatar."

For his part, HE Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Sheikh Dr Abdulla bin Ali bin Saoud al-Thani said that he would like to congratulate all the new graduates of promising leaders on the occasion of their graduation from the QLC. It is with great pride to see tomorrow's leaders prepared to contribute to the development and advancement of the country.

