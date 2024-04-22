US News & World Report Publishes Op-Ed From Arbor Day Foundation CEO

(MENAFN- 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., April 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Addressing climate change is about more than solely carbon removal, according to a new article published by U.S. News & World Report authored by Arbor Day Foundation chief executive Dan Lambe.

In the U.S. News & World Report piece, Lambe discussed how trees and forests serve to capture carbon, while also restoring ecosystems, preserving biodiversity and fostering human well-being. While technological climate solutions like direct air capture are beneficial and important, Lambe said they are narrow in focus. In the article, he detailed how and why trees and forests are a more versatile and cost-effective way of addressing climate change.

The full article can be viewed here .

