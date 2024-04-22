Iraq, Turkey Sign 10-Yr Water Management Agreement

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Iraq and Turkey have signed a framework agreement to improve water management in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.
The agreement includes collaborative projects to enhance water management and exchange expertise in modern irrigation systems and techniques.
A statement from the Prime Minister said the ten-year agreement aims to establish joint and fair management of water resources, providing benefits to both Iraqi citizens and Turkey.
It adds that both parties recognize the importance of preventing worsening water issues and ensuring Iraq's water share.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
