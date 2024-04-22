Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Destroy Russia's Giatsint-S Gun On Southern Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer in temporarily occupied territory in southern Ukraine.
The Special Operations Forces Command announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Operators of the 73rd Maritime Special Operations Center discovered the enemy's 2S5 Giatsint-S 152mm self-propelled gun during reconnaissance work on the southern front.
The coordinates of the enemy target were promptly transferred to a missile and artillery unit of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy cannon managed to fire only a few shots. After that, it was completely destroyed by fire from a HIMARS launcher.
