Tesla Lowers Prices Of Its Electric Vehicles In Several Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla has lowered prices for some models of electric vehicles inthe United States, China and several other countries. Azernews reports, citing the MarketWatchwebsite.

The company has reduced prices for the budget crossover Model Y,premium crossover Model X and sedan Model S in the United States by2 thousand dollars. The price of the driver assistance system(autopilot) has also been reduced from $12,000 to $8,000.

In China, the price of the Model 3 budget sedan, as well as theModel Y, Model X and Model S models, has been reduced by about 2thousand dollars. Discounts are also applied in some countries inEurope, the Middle East and Africa.

It is worth noting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk postponed a plannedvisit to India last week. The trip is expected to take place laterthis year. Elon Musk intends to build an automobile plant inIndia.