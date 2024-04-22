Kuwait Deputy FM Partakes In High Level EU-Gulf Forum In Luxembourg

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, participated in a high-level forum on regional security convened by the European Union in the duchy of Luxembourg on Monday. The event witnessed participation of member states from both the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), which focused on enhancing regional security and stability through cooperation and coordination efforts. (end) nma

