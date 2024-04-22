Biden Underscores US Lasting Commitment To Support Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 22 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to underscore the United States' lasting commitment to supporting Ukraine as it defends its freedom against Russian aggression.

In a White House press release, President Biden shared that his administration will quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defense needs as soon as the Senate passes the national security supplemental and he signs it into law.

President Biden also underscored that the US economic assistance will help maintain financial stability, build back critical infrastructure following Russian attacks, and support reform as Ukraine moves forward on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration.

President Biden also spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss their steadfast support for Ukraine as it defends against Russian aggression.

President von der Leyen congratulated President Biden on the House of Representatives' recent passage of the national security supplemental, which will be essential to helping meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs once it passes the Senate and President Biden signs it into law.

They spoke about how sustained international support is vital to Ukraine's fight for freedom. (end)

