Mehbooba In Power Used To Praise Modi: Omar

Addressing a workers' gathering in DK Pora, Zainapora constituency of Shopian district, Omar said,“When assembly elections were announced in 2015, the People's Democratic Party started talking with the Bharatiya Janata Party over government formation. However, the NC warned Mufti Mohammad Sayeed not to make the mistake of joining hands with the BJP and that it will unconditionally support you.”

“We asked them that we don't need any ministry, MLC or anything else for a full six years but they used to laugh at us by saying that NC just wants to stay in power,” Omar claimed.

The former chief minister said that in 2018 when the BJP backed out from the alliance, NC again offered unconditional support to the PDP and“we requested the then Governor not to allow horse trading here.”

“In 2018, Mehbooba sent Altaf Bukhari to us and he was their CM candidate at that very time. We again offered them unconditional support. Our intentions were genuine and selfless,” he added.

The NC leader added,“When there was destruction in Kashmir what were you doing; when there was an opportunity for you to take care of the emotions of people of J&K what you were doing? At that very time, you just used to praise Modi by saying that if anyone will solve the Kashmir issue in the world, that is Narendra Modi. Has he really solved our issues?”

Our land and our identity, which were given protection by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah under Article 370, are at stake, Omar said.

The former CM also said that the National Conference didn't join the INDIA bloc for seats.“Some people were part of the alliance just for seat sharing and they parted away just by saying NC is selfish. If NC was selfish, then Congress would have gone with PDP,” he said.

Touching on broader issues of minority rights, Abdullah rejected the notion that Muslims pose a threat to the Hindu majority, saying Muslims must assert their rights peacefully.

“In the rest of the country, slogans are being raised that 80 percent Hindus are under threat because of 14 percent Muslims. How is it possible?” he asked.“Muslims have never demanded what they deserve and there isn't anything wrong in demanding their own rights.”

Omar also expressed concern over the lack of Muslim representation in Parliament, saying it is a significant issue that needs to be addressed.

