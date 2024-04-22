Taiwan – Canada Deepen Science, Technological Cooperation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIWAN / CANADA – Taiwan and Canada concluded the Science, Technology, Innovation Arrangement on April 15, 2024, in Ottawa, highlighting the commitment by the two sides to expanding cooperation and exchange in advanced research and personnel.

According to the National Science and Technology Council, the pact was signed by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada Representative Harry Ho-jen Tseng and Canadian Office in Taipei executive director Jim Nickel.

Those in attendance to witness the signing included NSTC Deputy Minister Chen Yi-chuang and Assistant Deputy Minister of Global Affairs Canada Sara Wilshaw. Following the signing, Chen and her counterpart from the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Nipun Vats, convened the inaugural bilateral science and technology consultations in the capital city. Both sides discussed developments in key sectors, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biotechnology.

Deputy Minister Chen said the government kicked off the Taiwan Chip-based Industrial Innovation Program earlier this year in response to changes in the global political, economic and technological landscape. Leveraging the country's advantages in chip manufacturing and generative AI applications, this project is aimed at helping Taiwan and its partners address challenges and fast-track development of their own industries, she said, adding that Canada is sincerely welcome to invest in Taiwan.

According to the NSTC, Canada is the fourth country to conclude a ministerial S&T cooperation agreement with Taiwan in the past three years, following the US, Germany and France.

