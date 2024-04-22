The 'Finternet' Will Be Here Soon - Are You Ready?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Finance in the 21st century is still too costly, and clubby. Besides, when compared with the instantaneous gratification in other aspects of our digital lives, money appears to move too slowly online. Sure, there have been efficiency gains from better

communication technology:

Catching a flight from JFK to Heathrow used to be

the fastest way for same-day cash delivery

across the Atlantic as recently as 2010. No longer. But for all

the strides in mobile banking, remittance costs globally still average a steep 6.2%. It takes $15 to send $200

to sub-Saharan Africa.

The bottleneck lies in the very architecture of how value is transferred

from one customer to another - as

messages flowing between trusted intermediaries. Supplanting it with a superior design will be less like

replacing carrier pigeons with telegrams, and more like substituting the existing 700-year-old record-keeping system

with something analogous to an internet protocol, built for finance.

Agustín

Carstens, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, and Nandan Nilekani, the Indian tech billionaire behind the world's largest digital identity program, have

proposed just such a financial system of the future. They're calling it the

“Finternet.”

At the heart of idea is the so-called unified ledger. Think of it as a giant scoreboard. Customers can use it to track activity

in their e-wallets, which will contain different kinds

of coins.

Some will

represent securities, others will stand in for bank deposits. A third type may

consist of

central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, of different countries,

or privately issued stablecoins that mimic them. Real-world possessions

such as property, cars

and art will have their own value representations. Customers

will use

financial institutions to swap all kinds of tokens with one another according to pre-programmed logic. No coin

will leave any

wallet if the payment

for it doesn't come out of another. Participants will monitor

the game not by sending

messages

but by looking up at the

scoreboard. Tokenization, or the process of converting traditional securities

into their digital copies, might

bring a $22 trillion market in alternative assets

within reach of a liquidity-constrained middle class.

Even if these investors have the risk appetite to seek higher returns in private equity, hedge funds or infrastructure, they

lack the ability to make lumpy bets

that are locked in for long. Carving up these securities

into small pieces on the blockchain

could make them more liquid, Moody's Investors Service said in a report last week. Everyday costs could also come down, particularly on cross-border transactions. Instructing

institutions to debit

and credit accounts, and then

reconciling multiple ledgers to ensure nobody comes up short, is how delays and expenses

pile up. Which is why

the current

system

discriminates

against small

businesses and individuals

by excluding them altogether or short-changing them on fees. Another

draw of the

Finternet is that it can support all kinds of innovative

purpose-bound money, which can wrap a layer of programming around the value stored as tokens

and direct it to a specific end. For instance, governments may give education

vouchers

to poor households and ensure that those are only used for school fees, lunch

and stationery.

Yet,

Carstens and

Nilekani are themselves quick to outline the challenges. For the Finternet to work, central banks will need to provide digital cash - if not to the public at large, then at least to

financial institutions. But

four out of five of the world's monetary authorities either don't have clear legal power to issue tokenized money or are specifically barred from doing so. The next difficulty is fraud mitigation via a

“trusted user identity.” That, too, is hard to solve. Even Aadhaar, the

biometric-based unique ID

that Nilekani

pioneered in India, continues to be plagued by abuse

and theft. Additionally, users need to

assured that putting all their monetary transactions on the Finternet will not lead to privacy breaches -

or make them targets of surveillance. The vision of Carstens and Nilekani

has come the closest to fruition in

Brazil. Its proposed Drex platform will be

a unified ledger where wholesale tokenized central bank money, bank deposits, e-money, and treasury securities will coexist. Separately, Bank of France (representing the Eurosystem), the central banks of Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Switzerland and the UK,

and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have come together under Agorá, a BIS project. The goal is to rope in large financial institutions

to

investigate how tokenized bank deposits can be seamlessly integrated with wholesale CBDCs on a public-private platform. Bringing the legal and regulatory architecture up

to speed will

take years. But the ultimate test of the Finternet will be its ability to win over consumers. It won't be an easy terrain for users to navigate. For instance, a coin promising

ownership of a digital

artwork

will typically not be registered with a public authority, but a representation of a property or a vehicle must

be. Some assets

like stocks and bonds will be tightly regulated; others like cryptocurrencies may

not. Some money tokens will be spent with the finality of cash changing hands; others may be like check payments

that can be stopped. Depending on whether or not they are registered, regulated, fungible or bearer, tokens

will have different legal rights. Their attractiveness will depend on how much complexity an average individual

can handle. The Finternet

looks daunting currently -

just as email

and mobile payments did once. But if the prize is large enough, consumers will put in the work.

