The 'Finternet' Will Be Here Soon - Are You Ready?

communication technology:
Catching a flight from JFK to Heathrow used to be
the fastest way for same-day cash delivery
across the Atlantic as recently as 2010. No longer. But for all
the strides in mobile banking, remittance costs globally still average a steep 6.2%. It takes $15 to send $200
to sub-Saharan Africa.
The bottleneck lies in the very architecture of how value is transferred
from one customer to another - as
messages flowing between trusted intermediaries. Supplanting it with a superior design will be less like
replacing carrier pigeons with telegrams, and more like substituting the existing 700-year-old record-keeping system
with something analogous to an internet protocol, built for finance.
Agustín
Carstens, the general manager of the Bank for International Settlements, and Nandan Nilekani, the Indian tech billionaire behind the world's largest digital identity program, have
proposed just such a financial system of the future. They're calling it the
“Finternet.”
At the heart of idea is the so-called unified ledger. Think of it as a giant scoreboard. Customers can use it to track activity
in their e-wallets, which will contain different kinds
of coins.
Some will
represent securities, others will stand in for bank deposits. A third type may
consist of
central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, of different countries,
or privately issued stablecoins that mimic them. Real-world possessions
such as property, cars
and art will have their own value representations. Customers
will use
financial institutions to swap all kinds of tokens with one another according to pre-programmed logic. No coin
will leave any
wallet if the payment
for it doesn't come out of another. Participants will monitor
the game not by sending
messages
but by looking up at the
scoreboard. Tokenization, or the process of converting traditional securities
into their digital copies, might
bring a $22 trillion market in alternative assets
within reach of a liquidity-constrained middle class.
Even if these investors have the risk appetite to seek higher returns in private equity, hedge funds or infrastructure, they
lack the ability to make lumpy bets
that are locked in for long. Carving up these securities
into small pieces on the blockchain
could make them more liquid, Moody's Investors Service said in a report last week. Everyday costs could also come down, particularly on cross-border transactions. Instructing
institutions to debit
and credit accounts, and then
reconciling multiple ledgers to ensure nobody comes up short, is how delays and expenses
pile up. Which is why
the current
system
discriminates
against small
businesses and individuals
by excluding them altogether or short-changing them on fees. Another
draw of the
Finternet is that it can support all kinds of innovative
purpose-bound money, which can wrap a layer of programming around the value stored as tokens
and direct it to a specific end. For instance, governments may give education
vouchers
to poor households and ensure that those are only used for school fees, lunch
and stationery.
Yet,
Carstens and
Nilekani are themselves quick to outline the challenges. For the Finternet to work, central banks will need to provide digital cash - if not to the public at large, then at least to
financial institutions. But
four out of five of the world's monetary authorities either don't have clear legal power to issue tokenized money or are specifically barred from doing so. The next difficulty is fraud mitigation via a
“trusted user identity.” That, too, is hard to solve. Even Aadhaar, the
biometric-based unique ID
that Nilekani
pioneered in India, continues to be plagued by abuse
and theft. Additionally, users need to
assured that putting all their monetary transactions on the Finternet will not lead to privacy breaches -
or make them targets of surveillance. The vision of Carstens and Nilekani
has come the closest to fruition in
Brazil. Its proposed Drex platform will be
a unified ledger where wholesale tokenized central bank money, bank deposits, e-money, and treasury securities will coexist. Separately, Bank of France (representing the Eurosystem), the central banks of Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Switzerland and the UK,
and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have come together under Agorá, a BIS project. The goal is to rope in large financial institutions
to
investigate how tokenized bank deposits can be seamlessly integrated with wholesale CBDCs on a public-private platform. Bringing the legal and regulatory architecture up
to speed will
take years. But the ultimate test of the Finternet will be its ability to win over consumers. It won't be an easy terrain for users to navigate. For instance, a coin promising
ownership of a digital
artwork
will typically not be registered with a public authority, but a representation of a property or a vehicle must
be. Some assets
like stocks and bonds will be tightly regulated; others like cryptocurrencies may
not. Some money tokens will be spent with the finality of cash changing hands; others may be like check payments
that can be stopped. Depending on whether or not they are registered, regulated, fungible or bearer, tokens
will have different legal rights. Their attractiveness will depend on how much complexity an average individual
can handle. The Finternet
looks daunting currently -
just as email
and mobile payments did once. But if the prize is large enough, consumers will put in the work.
