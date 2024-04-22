Monday’S Football Match Schedule And Live Viewing Details

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Discover where to watch the key football matches this Monday (22) on TV and streaming. Football enthusiasts will have plenty of exciting options to choose from.



There are major matches in football around the world. The highlight is the games from Brazilian Serie B and Serie C.



There are also matches from the leagues in Spain, England, Italy , and women's football.



Find out where to watch the main games live this Monday:

AWARDS





15:00 – Laureus Award 2024 – sportv





21:00 – Vila Nova x Guarani – sportv and Premiere







20:00 – Confiança x Londrina – Zapping Sports

20:00 – Ferroviária x ABC – YouTube (Nosso Futebol), Dazn, and Nosso Futebol+







15:30 – LaLiga2: Cartagena x Oviedo – Star+

16:00 – LaLiga: Sevilla x Mallorca – Espn4 and Star+





16:00 – Championship: Middlesbrough x Leeds United – Espn2 and Star+







13:30 – Serie A: Roma x Bologna – Espn4 and Star+

15:45 – Serie A: Milan x Inter Milan – Espn and Star+







07:00 – Ukrainian Championship: Minaj x Rukh Lviv – Onefootball



09:30 – Ukrainian Championship: Metalist 1925 x Obolon – Onefootball



11:00 – Scottish Cup: Rangers x Hearts (semifinal) – Star+



11:30 – Latvian Championship: Valmiera x Daugava – Onefootball



12:00 – Ukrainian Championship: Shakhtar x Zorya – Onefootball



13:30 – Latvian Championship: Grobina x Rigas FS – Onefootball



14:00 – Danish Championship: Nordsjaelland x Aarhus – Onefootball



14:00 – Turkish Championship: Sivasspor x Fenerbahce – Star+

16:15 – Portuguese Championship : Farense x Benfica – Espn3 and Star+





10:00 – Under-23 Asian Cup: Japan x North Korea – Star+







14:30 – German Championship: Bayern Munich x Werder Bremen – Dazn



17:00 – Brazilian Championship: RB Bragantino x Grêmio – Canal GOAT



19:00 – Brazilian Championship: Corinthians x Ferroviária – sportv



21:00 – Colombian Championship: Independiente Medellín x Atlético Nacional – YouTube (WinSports)

22:00 – Mexican Championship: Club América x Pumas UNAM – YouTube (América Femenil)





13:00 – UEFA Youth League: Olympiakos x Milan (final) – YouTube (TNT Sports)







08:00 – Asian Cup: Japan x Tajikistan – Star+



20:00 – LNF: Foz Cataratas x Joinville – YouTube (LNF TV)

20:00 – LNF: Cascavel x Sorocaba – YouTube (LNF TV) and sportv3



