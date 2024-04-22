               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Monday’S Football Match Schedule And Live Viewing Details


4/22/2024 3:30:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Discover where to watch the key football matches this Monday (22) on TV and streaming. Football enthusiasts will have plenty of exciting options to choose from.

There are major matches in football around the world. The highlight is the games from Brazilian Serie B and Serie C.

There are also matches from the leagues in Spain, England, Italy , and women's football.

Find out where to watch the main games live this Monday:
AWARDS


  • 15:00 – Laureus Award 2024 – sportv

BRAZILIAN SERIE B

  • 21:00 – Vila Nova x Guarani – sportv and Premiere


BRAZILIAN SERIE C

  • 20:00 – Confiança x Londrina – Zapping Sports
  • 20:00 – Ferroviária x ABC – YouTube (Nosso Futebol), Dazn, and Nosso Futebol+

SPANISH FOOTBALL

  • 15:30 – LaLiga2: Cartagena x Oviedo – Star+
  • 16:00 – LaLiga: Sevilla x Mallorca – Espn4 and Star+

ENGLISH FOOTBALL

  • 16:00 – Championship: Middlesbrough x Leeds United – Espn2 and Star+

ITALIAN FOOTBALL

  • 13:30 – Serie A: Roma x Bologna – Espn4 and Star+
  • 15:45 – Serie A: Milan x Inter Milan – Espn and Star+

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

  • 07:00 – Ukrainian Championship: Minaj x Rukh Lviv – Onefootball
  • 09:30 – Ukrainian Championship: Metalist 1925 x Obolon – Onefootball
  • 11:00 – Scottish Cup: Rangers x Hearts (semifinal) – Star+
  • 11:30 – Latvian Championship: Valmiera x Daugava – Onefootball
  • 12:00 – Ukrainian Championship: Shakhtar x Zorya – Onefootball
  • 13:30 – Latvian Championship: Grobina x Rigas FS – Onefootball
  • 14:00 – Danish Championship: Nordsjaelland x Aarhus – Onefootball
  • 14:00 – Turkish Championship: Sivasspor x Fenerbahce – Star+
  • 16:15 – Portuguese Championship : Farense x Benfica – Espn3 and Star+

FOOTBALL AROUND THE WORLD

  • 10:00 – Under-23 Asian Cup: Japan x North Korea – Star+

WOMEN'S FOOTBALL

  • 14:30 – German Championship: Bayern Munich x Werder Bremen – Dazn
  • 17:00 – Brazilian Championship: RB Bragantino x Grêmio – Canal GOAT
  • 19:00 – Brazilian Championship: Corinthians x Ferroviária – sportv
  • 21:00 – Colombian Championship: Independiente Medellín x Atlético Nacional – YouTube (WinSports)
  • 22:00 – Mexican Championship: Club América x Pumas UNAM – YouTube (América Femenil)

YOUTH FOOTBALL

  • 13:00 – UEFA Youth League: Olympiakos x Milan (final) – YouTube (TNT Sports)

FUTSAL

  • 08:00 – Asian Cup: Japan x Tajikistan – Star+
  • 20:00 – LNF: Foz Cataratas x Joinville – YouTube (LNF TV)
  • 20:00 – LNF: Cascavel x Sorocaba – YouTube (LNF TV) and sportv3

