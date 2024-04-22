Monday’S Football Match Schedule And Live Viewing Details

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Discover where to watch the key football matches this Monday (22) on TV and streaming. Football enthusiasts will have plenty of exciting options to choose from.
There are major matches in football around the world. The highlight is the games from Brazilian Serie B and Serie C.
There are also matches from the leagues in Spain, England, Italy , and women's football.
Find out where to watch the main games live this Monday:
AWARDS
15:00 – Laureus Award 2024 – sportv
BRAZILIAN SERIE B
21:00 – Vila Nova x Guarani – sportv and Premiere
BRAZILIAN SERIE C
20:00 – Confiança x Londrina – Zapping Sports
20:00 – Ferroviária x ABC – YouTube (Nosso Futebol), Dazn, and Nosso Futebol+
SPANISH FOOTBALL
15:30 – LaLiga2: Cartagena x Oviedo – Star+
16:00 – LaLiga: Sevilla x Mallorca – Espn4 and Star+
ENGLISH FOOTBALL
16:00 – Championship: Middlesbrough x Leeds United – Espn2 and Star+
ITALIAN FOOTBALL
13:30 – Serie A: Roma x Bologna – Espn4 and Star+
15:45 – Serie A: Milan x Inter Milan – Espn and Star+
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
07:00 – Ukrainian Championship: Minaj x Rukh Lviv – Onefootball
09:30 – Ukrainian Championship: Metalist 1925 x Obolon – Onefootball
11:00 – Scottish Cup: Rangers x Hearts (semifinal) – Star+
11:30 – Latvian Championship: Valmiera x Daugava – Onefootball
12:00 – Ukrainian Championship: Shakhtar x Zorya – Onefootball
13:30 – Latvian Championship: Grobina x Rigas FS – Onefootball
14:00 – Danish Championship: Nordsjaelland x Aarhus – Onefootball
14:00 – Turkish Championship: Sivasspor x Fenerbahce – Star+
16:15 – Portuguese Championship : Farense x Benfica – Espn3 and Star+
FOOTBALL AROUND THE WORLD
10:00 – Under-23 Asian Cup: Japan x North Korea – Star+
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
14:30 – German Championship: Bayern Munich x Werder Bremen – Dazn
17:00 – Brazilian Championship: RB Bragantino x Grêmio – Canal GOAT
19:00 – Brazilian Championship: Corinthians x Ferroviária – sportv
21:00 – Colombian Championship: Independiente Medellín x Atlético Nacional – YouTube (WinSports)
22:00 – Mexican Championship: Club América x Pumas UNAM – YouTube (América Femenil)
YOUTH FOOTBALL
13:00 – UEFA Youth League: Olympiakos x Milan (final) – YouTube (TNT Sports)
FUTSAL
08:00 – Asian Cup: Japan x Tajikistan – Star+
20:00 – LNF: Foz Cataratas x Joinville – YouTube (LNF TV)
20:00 – LNF: Cascavel x Sorocaba – YouTube (LNF TV) and sportv3
