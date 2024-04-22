Key Trends In Global Commodities This Week April 22 To 26

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week is a critical phase in the global commodities market, with major players gearing up for significant announcements.



Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., and TotalEnergies SE are set to unveil their first-quarter financial results.



Caterpillar Inc., the giant in heavy machinery, is also set to report, potentially revealing new insights into the mining and construction sectors' robustness.

Oil Sector Dynamics

As the week unfolds, attention is riveted on the oil giants.



The industry anticipates their production reports, keen to see how enhanced refining margins might balance out the softer oil prices and gas trading profits.







The aggregated adjusted net income of the five oil supermajors is projected to hold steady at $28.4 billion, mirroring previous figures.



Results from Exxon, Chevron, and TotalEnergies are due by Friday, setting the stage for Shell and BP's reports in early May.

Silver's Surge

Silver's price has soared, registering a more than 15% increase as it tracks gold's upward trajectory.



Silver is currently nearing $30 per ounce, a peak not seen since the 2021 surge driven by retail traders.



The metal's robust industrial demand, especially for green technologies like solar panels, suggests continued price support.



Despite a Monday dip of up to 4.5%, the Silver Institute forecasts a strong market backed by ongoing supply deficits, enticing more investors towards silver-backed funds.

Corn Competition

The agricultural spotlight is on Brazil as it readies to harvest its massive corn crop, a critical determinant of global pricing and U.S. market competitiveness.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts a larger corn yield than Brazil's Conab, which could reinforce Brazil's status as a top corn exporter.



Such outcomes would significantly influence international trade flows.

European LNG Demands

In Europe, LNG demand, which spiked amid the recent energy crunch, is expected to peak this year, as noted by ACER.



This prediction offers some solace to EU leaders who have been anxiously sourcing alternatives following Russia's incursion into Ukraine.



The impending slowdown in new U.S. LNG projects may now be less impactful, with the EU focusing on eliminating the remnants of Russian LNG imports.

Construction and Mining Insights

On Thursday, Caterpillar's earnings might provide valuable indicators regarding the economic undercurrents influencing the global industries.



Observers are eagerly awaiting insights into Caterpillar's order books and inventory levels.



The company's performance in a temperate economic climate could signal broader economic trends.



This includes the balance between North American market strengths and potential softness in other regions.



As these sectors-from energy to agriculture-unfold, they shape a tapestry that will define the global economic landscape in the months ahead.

