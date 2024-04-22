(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba marked a significant uptick in tourism this year, welcoming 809,238 international visitors in the first quarter alone.



This surge achieved a robust 25% of the island's yearly tourism goal, showcasing a rapid recovery trend.



The number of Russian visitors doubled from early 2023, highlighting renewed global interest in Cuba's vibrant culture.



From December to March, Cuba welcomed many international visitors to its shores.



Canada led the charge with 399,272 visitors, making it the foremost contributor to Cuba's tourism numbers.



Russia followed with an impressive count of 75,386, while the United States and Germany brought in 46,717 and 22,097 tourists, respectively.







Moreover, visitors from Mexico and Argentina recorded significant upticks of 38% and 44%, marking their growing interest in Cuban destinations.



However, Spain, once a mainstay in the top sources of tourism, saw a decline, dropping to ninth with only 14,036 visitors.



The Cuban diaspora, with 475,386 returning expatriates, remains vital to tourism, despite a slight decrease from last year.



Amidst a challenging economic backdrop, tourism stands as a pillar for Cuba's GDP and vital foreign exchange inflow.



With tourism trailing only behind professional services and remittances, it's pivotal for Cuba's economic strategy.



To increase accessibility, the Ministry of Tourism is expanding direct flight services to the island, improving connectivity for visitors.

Cuba Sees Tourism Boom with Global Interest Surge

Cuba's tourism figures for the past years paint a tale of resilience and gradual revival.



The island welcomed 2.4 million guests in 2023 and 1.6 million in 2022, numbers that starkly contrast with the pre-pandemic peak of 4.6 million in 2018.



While still trailing behind those figures, the current numbers are promising.



Cuba's changing tourism narrative sharply contrasts with Caribbean hotspots like Punta Cana and Cancun, which have surpassed their pre-pandemic visitor numbers.







