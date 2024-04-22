Wine Tourism In Buenos Aires, Explore Argentina’S Wine Culture

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Buenos Aires, Argentina's vibrant capital, surprises wine enthusiasts unable to visit renowned regions like Mendoza.



Within an hour's drive from the city, wineries have emerged, inviting visitors to indulge in wine tours and tastings.



Palermo, Buenos Aires' trendiest neighborhood, features restaurants, hotels, and bars with impressive wine selections, catering to budget-conscious wine lovers.



Although Buenos Aires is not traditionally known for wine production, it has experienced a resurgence in recent years.







Until the 1930s, a national law restricted wine production to the Cuyo regio , home to Mendoza. However, a change in legislation in the 1990s allowed vineyards to be replanted in the Buenos Aires area.



These vineyards have flourished over the past two decades, with more than 50 new vineyards covering 150 hectares of land.



Around 10 of these estates now welcome tourists, including Gamboa Viñas & Bodega, which opened its doors to the public in March 2022.



Gamboa, situated in the Campana region just a 45-minute drive from downtown Buenos Aires, has become a popular destination for Brazilians seeking sensory wine experiences.



Surrounded by native forests, the 5-hectare ranch offers vineyard walks, tastings in the underground cellar among French barrels, and a chance to savor the culinary creations of renowned chef Eduardo Holloway at the Casa Gamboa restaurant.



Don Atilio, located in Uribelarrea, 90 kilometers from downtown, is another winery worth visiting.



Their wines, made from Tannat grapes, have thrived in the terroir similar to that of neighboring Uruguay.



As wine production in Buenos Aires is still relatively new, various grape varieties have been tested in this lowland region, characterized by its humid and windy climate and oceanic influence.



After a day of vineyard exploration, visitors can return to Palermo to continue their wine journey.



The Be Jardín Escondido by Coppola, a boutique hotel created in collaboration with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, offers a selection of wines from small producers in its well-curated garden.



Just a few blocks away is Sommelier en Bicicleta, a unique store that combines a wine shop with bicycle rentals, providing an opportunity to meet the friendly owner, Andres Bernatene.



Palermo also hosts a range of wine bars where guests can indulge in tastings.







From Pan et Vin and Naranjo Bar to Vico Wine Bar, options suit every preference.



For a truly exceptional experience, dinner at Don Julio, an award-winning restaurant known for its grilled meats, is a must.



With a sommelier to guide the wine selections, guests can enjoy a tasting in the spectacular underground wine cellar, boasting an impressive collection of 15,000 bottles.



Buenos Aires is a bustling metropolis and a burgeoning destination for wine tourism.



Its emerging wineries, vibrant wine culture, and diverse wine experiences offer a delightful alternative for wine lovers seeking to explore Argentina's wine heritage beyond Mendoza.

