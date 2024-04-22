Al Hamra Set To Introduce An Exclusive Beach Club To Ras Al Khaimah With A Partnership With RIKAS Hospitality Group

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



The new beach club will be located between the iconic Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort The launch is inline with Al Hamra's legacy of introducing world class developments to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment company in the Northern Emirates, has announced partnership with Dubai-based RIKAS Hospitality Group to bring a prestigious beach club for the first time to Ras Al Khaimah. The beach club will be located between Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah and the upcoming Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort.

Set to open in Q4 2024, the exclusive beach club will provide a luxurious hospitality experience along with a wide range of waterfront leisure and entertainment options for both residents and visitors. This addition to Al Hamra's integrated tourism destination promises to become the premier hotspot in the Emirate. Visitors and guests can look forward to gourmet dining experiences, including relaxed brunches, luxurious lunches, and extravagant dinners, all accompanied by live performances and curated events, making it a destination for unforgettable experiences.

The launching of the exclusive beach club comes as another step forward in Al Hamra's legacy of introducing world class experiences in Ras Al Khaimah. Aligned with company's five-year growth strategy, addition of diverse experiences perfectly caters to the Emirate's mission to strengthen its appeal as an attractive tourism destination.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra commenting on the collaboration, said:“Al Hamra's partnership with RIKAS Hospitality underscores its dedication to delivering top-tier and diverse experiences to the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. By combining Al Hamra's vision with RIKAS Hospitality's expertise, this collaboration not only enhances the destination's allure but also meets the needs of a wide range of guests, residents, and visitors, positioning itself as a leading lifestyle destination in the Emirate.

Rizwan Kassim, the founder at RIKAS Hospitality Group, added:“We're delighted to have partnered with Al Hamra on the launch of the exclusive beach club – an upscale beach club to expand our portfolio and making an entry in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The club will serve as a central waterfront escape, promising easy access to the nearby facilities and a carefully curated line-up of F&B offerings, as well as dedicated amenities to support with marina activities. By leveraging Al Hamra's legacy and expertise on Ras Al Khaimah's landscape and combining it with the opulent design and delivery that RIKAS is known for, we are confident that the beach club will provide an enhanced destination experience that highlights the best of the Northern Emirates' coastline.”

Known for its successful operation of world-class destinations in Ras Al Khaimah, including the award-winning gated community of Al Hamra Village, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Hamra emerges as a pioneering force of development in the Northern Emirates, with its five-year strategy underpinning local government efforts to position the Emirate as a hub of economic success, tourism, and real estate.

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a leading lifestyle development and investment company, based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, and has been ranked among the top 50 GCC developers in 2022 by Construction Week Middle East. The company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate's real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah's vision 2030, Al Hamra unveiled its ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to deliver premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah's transformational journey as one of the foremost investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth on the back of expanding its existing residential and hospitality portfolios while also optimizing retail and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 mins away from Dubai International airport, and the free-trade zone, Al Hamra entails entities such as the multi-award-winning Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall in addition to its upcoming ground-breaking residential project – Falcon Island – which will surpass all previous developments in the Emirate. The group also owns iconic hospitality assets such as Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel managed by Deutsche Hospitality as well as the upcoming Sofitel Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort. Al Hamra aims to enhance the destination appeal of Ras Al Khaimah while driving regional and global partnerships that create exceptional value for customers, visitors, and investors alike.

About Rikas Group:

RIKAS Hospitality group is a collection of award-winning restaurants, beach clubs and cafes based principally in Dubai. The privately owned and operated Group has a rapidly growing portfolio of dining establishments. Having launched with a branch of Paris' much-loved La Cantine du Faubourg, the brand now consists of some of the Middle East's most exceptional culinary projects, including Mimi Kakushi, Ninive, Tagomago and Twiggy by La Cantine. With its diverse portfolio ranging from French and Portuguese to Japanese and Middle Eastern cuisines, the iconic brand is now expanding further afield into markets including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Europe, and Morocco.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its rich history, dating back 7,000 years, and diverse landscape, from 64km of pristine beaches, to terracotta deserts and an imposing mountain backdrop. The Emirate is home to the highest peak in the UAE, Jebel Jais, which features the world's longest zip line, at almost 3km.

RAK is also centrally located at the modern crossroad between Europe, Asia, and Africa, with one third of the world's population within four hour's flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa and beyond. Indeed, the World Bank's Doing Business report ranks RAK 30th out of 190 economies for ease of doing business.

At the Emirate's economic heart lies multiple major companies and diverse sectoral interests, including manufacturing and tourism. Major companies include RAK Ceramics, RAKBANK, Julphar Pharmaceuticals, RAK Ports, RAK Rock, Stevin Rock, RAK Economic Zone, RAK Gas. Supporting these industries is a modern infrastructure, state-of-the-art industrial areas and business parks and world-class hotels, facilities, and attractions for tourists.

For the past decade, RAK has been consistently rated 'A' by Fitch and Standard & Poor's rating agencies and already the Emirate is home to more than 38,000 businesses from 100 countries representing over 50 industries. RAK Courts is also the fastest court in the world at enforcing contracts in commercial disputes.