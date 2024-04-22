Solblock AI Announces Fair Launch On Pinksale For AI-Driven Community Token

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Bali, Indonesia, 22nd April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The SolBlock AI team recently unveiled the date for its token fair launch on PinkSale. From April 22, users will be able to become early investors in this AI-driven community token. The main idea behind SolBlock AI is to promote decentralization in a new way. The team aims to give users ownership over their data while providing innovative Web3 features.

Fair Launch – A Step Towards a Decentralized Future

SolBlock AI's fair launch on PinkSale is a major step toward a decentralized future. From April 22 to April 25, users can participate in the launch on PinkSale's Solana Launchpad. The platform utilizes $SolBlock as its versatile utility token that powers various decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and transactions. Its use of the Solana blockchain enables fast, secure, and scalable solutions for DeFi activities, including lending, trading, borrowing, and yield farming. The token utility doesn't stop there. Other benefits for $SolBlock holders include:



Participating in SolBlock DAO governance by staking their tokens and earning rewards.

Receiving a portion of earnings through revenue sharing with SolBlock AI and its partners.

Being rewarded for creating and curating content on the platform. Using $SolBlock for advertisements, tips, swaps, trades, unlocking a premium tier, gaming, and metaverse dapps within SolBlock AI.

Through its advanced utility, $SolBlock practically serves as the fuel of the SolBlock AI platform.

Innovating Web3 – Distinctive Features

Beyond its token, it is important to highlight that the SolBlock AI project has several distinctive features. For starters, the team behind this project has been in the crypto world since 2013. After over 10 years of experience, this is far from being the team's first venture. In terms of main products, here is what crypto enthusiasts can expect from SolBlock AI:



Customizable community town squares that cater to different usage scenarios.

An AI-driven DeFi launchpad for improved project launches and investor matching. Encrypted communications, including video, voice, and chat, on a decentralized platform.

Using the Internet Computer, Solana, and IPFS ensures the entire platform is Web3 native. Moreover, its use of AI-driven data perfectly aligns with the current AI hype and adds a new dimension to DeFi. SolBlock AI is a project positioned at the right place and time, promising users the best of both worlds.

About SolBlock AI

SolBlock AI is a new AI-driven platform on Solana for DeFi and community engagement. As mentioned, this project leverages Solana for its ledger and utility token, as well as IPFS for on-chain storage. The decentralized architecture of the Internet Computer also offers computing capabilities while eliminating the need for bridgeless multi-chain transactions. There are almost no limits to what this team may accomplish through partnerships with other crypto ecosystems and projects. The upcoming fair launch on PinkSale will soon give early investors a chance to invest in this project.

Anyone curious to join the data ownership revolution on the blockchain can access SolBlock AI's website . At the bottom of this article, a few social media links will provide the latest updates on the project.

