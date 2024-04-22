(MENAFN- Pressat) The D-Day Darlings , the UK's premier wartime inspired music group and Britain's Got Talent Finalists (2018) – have announced their new single 'The Longest Day' Written by Katie Ashby (Founder & Lead singer 'The D-Day Darlings') and Shelly Mcerlaine (Alisha's Attic), produced by Nick Southwood (The Overtones) , the song features the group's stunning singing harmonies, released on May 9 th , 2024 to commemorate D-Day 80.





Specially written and composed to mark the last major anniversary having veterans from that time still around , Katie said ,“I wanted to write a special song that pays a lasting tribute to all those who gave so much on D-Day and to honour the precious few living veterans. I also wanted to inspire the younger generation, through music, to learn more about the experiences of our war heroes, and to open up conversations so we can pass knowledge on through the generations. We must continue to remember the sacrifices made for our freedoms” Katie Ashby- Founder and lead singer 'The D-Day Darlings'.





Shelly said, “It was such a pleasure to write this song with Katie and Nick, we looked over a lot of footage and read a lot of personal memoirs from our veterans to get the sentiment right as it was really important that the song be from the heart but not in anyway schmaltzy. We wrote it from emotion first and when we all cried listening back in the studio we knew we'd got it right, It was an honour to hear some of the brave and selfless stories from our war heroes and try to put them to music I hope we did them proud” Shelly Mcerlaine (Alisha's Attic)".





The group will also be embarking on a 19 date UK Theatre tour starting April 2024. Joining The D-Day Darlings on selected dates of the tour will be young trail blazers The D-Day Darlings Voices Choirs – a group of performers aged between 6-18 year old and the The D-Day Darlings Voices Choirs – a vibrant community of people from the Midlands - which was founded by lead singer Katie Ashby – The D-Day Darlings, there will also be performances by local schools in selected theatres.

The group will also be taking part in a selection of major events surrounding the anniversary, both in the UK and Normandy, including an exclusive performance for the veterans before they depart to France on 4th June, the girls are also confirmed to perform a selection of songs with The BBC Concert Orchestra and the BBC Big Band in a special Broadcast for BBC Radio 2 Hosted By Vernon Kay in June 2024.

Theatre Tour Dates Below...

APRIL 2024

28 - Burnley, Mechanics Theatre - 2:30pm

MAY 2024

21 - Leeds, City Varieties - 2:30pm

23 - Hoddesdon, The Spotlight - 1pm

25 - Sutton Coldfield, Town Hall - 7:30pm

26 - Cannock, Prince of Wales Theatre - 6pm

30 - Tenbury, Regal Theatre - 7:30pm

31 - Chipping Campden, Cidermill Theatre - 7:30pm

JUNE 2024

1 - Verwood, Verwood Hub - 2pm

7 - Redditch, Palace Theatre - 6:30pm

9 - Tamworth, Assembly Rooms (The D-Day Juniors & The Voices Choir) - 2:30pm & 7:30pm

13 - Weymouth, Pavilion Theatre (Local School Performance) - 2pm

15 - Swansea, Grand Theatre (Local School Performance) - 2:30pm

21 - Halesowen, Town Hall (The D-Day Juniors & The Voices Choir) - 7:30pm

23 - Derby, Melbourne Assembly Rooms - 4pm

30 - Coalville, Century Theatre (The D-Day Juniors & The Voices Choir) - 2:30pm & 7:30pm

JULY 2024

24 - Stafford, Gatehouse Theatre (Local School Performance) - 7:30pm

SEPTEMBER 2024

22 - Clacton-On-Sea, Princes Theatre (Local School Performance) - 2pm

OCTOBER 2024

13 - Princess Alexander Auditorium, Stockton-on-Tees (Local School Performance) - 2:30pm

Tickets on sale now from the venues direct or from The D Day Darlings Tour Page

Ticket prices from £19-£28

THE D-DAY DARLINGS LIMITED EDITION GIN 'I'LL REMEMBER YOU'

In a harmonious blend of heritage and craftsmanship, The D-Day Darlings and Withers Gin have joined forces to create a Limited Edition London Dry Gin that is as poignant as it is palatable. Crafted with the internationally acclaimed Withers Gin's G1 recipe, this spirit is the distilled essence of remembrance in a bottle, featuring the hero botanical, the heartsease flower-a flower of remembrance-to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Sarah Withers, Founder and Director of Wither Gin said;

"Gin is synonymous with stories, and each gin has its own distinct tale. With 'I'll Remember you' my goal is to provide others with the opportunity to share their personal stories with loved ones over a drink, preserving their memories before they fade away with time.”

Click here for details of the story of this collaboration in full. For every direct purchase £2 will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.