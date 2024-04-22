Polls Apart

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The ongoing general elections, touted as the largest democratic exercise in the world, have gotten underway with the first phase held on April 19, witnessing millions of enthusiastic voters exercising their franchise. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third term and a combined opposition trying hard to unseat him, the atmosphere has become charged with the competitive rhetoric and election promises.

The seven-phase election process, covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and territories, began with remarkable enthusiasm. The sheer scale of the exercise is staggering. With approximately 969 million registered voters, including 18 million first-time voters and 197 million individuals in their 20s, the magnitude of participation eclipses even the combined population of the 27 European Union member states.

The diversity of issues at play reflects the vibrancy of India's democratic process. While Prime Minister Modi's BJP emphasizes growth, welfare, and Hindu nationalism, the opposition alliance stresses affirmative action, welfare measures, and the preservation of democratic institutions. Besides, concerns ranging from unemployment and inflation to rural distress and minority rights are finding resonance. The choice before the voters is not just about personalities or parties; it's about the vision they hold for their nation.



The significance of these elections reverberates far beyond India's borders. As the world's largest democracy, India's choices will have repercussions globally.

As the electoral process unfolds over the coming weeks, it is imperative that all stakeholders ensure the integrity and transparency of the process. Every vote cast represents not just an individual choice, but a collective commitment to the democratic ideals that India cherishes.

So far all the opinion polls have guaranteed a third-term for the PM Modi. In public opinion too he is seen as the favourite to win the polls. Needless to say, the PM remains wildly popular in major parts of the country. Confident of his win, the PM Modi has already urged government officials not to consider the election period as a vacation, emphasizing the importance of continuing work on government projects and schemes. The belief in a successful electoral outcome is palpable, as the government prepares for the upcoming polls with an ambitious roadmap for the development of the country.



Could there be an upset? There may well be. In 2002, the BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee lost the election despite appearing favourite to win it. However, the chances of the BJP somehow losing the poll look very slim. That said, the exercise is a testament to India's enduring democracy and that is what matters in the end, no matter who wins.

