Extra Power Curtailment In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the existing 'unscheduled power cuts and power outages' Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Monday said that there will be further increase in power curtailments.
The DISCOM said that the step has been taken in view of limited power availability.ADVERTISEMENT
Taking to microblogging site X, KPDCL said,“Due to limited power availability, there has been an unavoidable increase in power curtailment. These restrictions will be eased once power availability improves. Please bear with us & ensure judicious use of power, especially during peak hours. Avoid exceeding sanctioned load/hooking.” (SIC)
In the meantime, people from across Kashmir have raised concerns about the power schedules.“Adding the extra curtailment to the existing power schedule will be a mockery of the power availability,” locals said.
“The power supply is already at the worst level and adding more curtailment will be nothing but a mockery of the power availability and to the people,” they said. Read Also Electricity Woes To Become Major Poll Plank For Parties In J&K New Power Curtailment Schedule Likely For Ramzan in Kashmir
The locals from many areas of north and south Kashmir said that they are facing frequent power outages and distress cuts.
Meanwhile, KPDCL Chief Engineer (Distribution) Sandeep Seth said that the company was yet to chart out the final schedule.
“We are charting out the final power curtailment schedule and will take a call accordingly,” Seth said.
On asking the reason for the extra curtailments, Seth said that the distribution company was bound to distribute the only power which they get from the government.
“I don't know the reason for the extra curtailment. However, we will continue to distribute the amount of power we have available,” he said.
The top official of the Power Development Department (PDD) said that the power generation is the same.“As of now, the power generation from local resources remains the same,” the official said.
