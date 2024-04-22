PM Modi To Address Election Rally In Rajasthan's Tonk Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Vijay Shankhanad Sabha in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

State BJP General Secretary, Shravan Singh Bagdi, said that Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting in the Uniara area of Tonk district on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Modi will appeal to the people to vote in support of BJP candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria from the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat.

Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of the BJP emerged victorious with 6,44,319 votes, defeating the Congress candidate Namo Narayan Meena by 1,11,291 votes

In the 2014 general elections, Jaunapuria won again as he secured 5,48,537 votes, while Mohammed Azharuddin of the Congress got 413,031 votes.

The Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha constituency is being discussed due to an exchange of political barbs between the Congress and BJP candidates.

Congress candidate Harish Chandra Meena, an MLA from Deoli Uniara Assembly seat and former Lok Sabha MP from Dausa, criticised BJP candidate Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria for being an 'outsider'.

During an election campaign in Phulwara village of Bamanwas, Harish Chandra Meena asked the people, "How can a person from Haryana come here and win elections? Agar bahar ke aadmi jeeta hai toh samman to gaya (If an outsider wins, the honour is gone)."

Meena even accused Jaunapuria of getting a BJP ticket through monetary influence.

During a public meeting in Tonk's Dooni village, Jaunapuria said that he would cause Meena's 'political death'.

"He (Meena) says, 'there will be a wrestling match on April 26'. I am saying, let us do it today. Both brothers (former MP Namo Narayan Meena and Harish Meena) can come; I am ready," Jaunpuria added.

He also asked, "Did you (Meena) ever let anyone sit in your car? You still have the arrogance of a DGP (Director General of Police)."

Meena has served as the former DGP of Rajasthan.