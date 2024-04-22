Some Of Mines Found In Liberated Territories Last Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) issuedweekly information about operations carried out by institutions(ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of EmergencySituations, and the State Border Service) involved in deminingactivities in the liberated territories (15.04.2024–21.04.2024), Azernews reports.
Thus, 39 anti-tank mines, 12 anti-personnel mines, and 452unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized.
Also, 1,429.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines.
