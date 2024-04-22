Poland To Host Event To Investigate Possibilities Of Exporting Polish Agricultural Products To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR), a Polishgovernmental agency, supervised by the Minister of Agriculture andRural Development, will hold an event on April 25 to discuss thepossibilities of exporting Polish agricultural products toAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the KOWR.

On April 25, KOWR will hold a webinar called 'ExportOpportunities to the Azerbaijani Market' for entrepreneursoperating in the Polish agri-food sector. Representatives of theEmbassy of Azerbaijan in Warsaw, the Embassy of Poland in Baku,Clever Logistic company, Azerbaijan's Bravo supermarket chain andothers will participate in the mentioned webinar.

The representative of Clever Logistic, Vasilisa Degterenko,plans to discuss issues related to the organization of the supplyof agro-food products from Poland to Azerbaijan, logistics anddelivery routes, and possible risks.