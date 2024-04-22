Baku Steel Company CJSC Represented Azerbaijan At The“Tube 2024” Exhibition In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

On April 15-19, 2024, the largest exhibition of themetallurgical industry,“Tube 2024”, took place in Dusseldorf,Germany. Azerbaijan was represented at this exhibition by thelargest and most advanced metallurgical company in the Caucasus,Baku Steel Company CJSC, Azernews reports.

At the“Tube 2024” exhibition, where more than 2,600 companiesfrom 60 countries demonstrated their services and products, BSCrepresentatives disseminated information about their company, itsproducts, and the broader metallurgical sector of Azerbaijanincluding its potential. The exhibition also featured interestingforums covering a number of topics such as current trends andprospects of the metallurgical industry, new technologies, productsand export opportunities.

For the inaugural occasion, the exhibition was complemented byan extensive program comprising lectures, presentations, specialexhibits, and digital tours. Discussed topics encompassed greenmetals, hydrogen, pipe systems, cutting-edge processingtechnologies, stainless steel, and beyond. Attendees receivedinsights into the latest news and trends within the realm ofinnovative digital solutions.

At Tube 2024, experts showcased the sustainable developmentstrategies of the participating companies and highlighted theiraccomplishments in decarbonization. Additionally, they engagedvisitors in discussions about the journey towards greentransformation, energy policies, and climate initiatives.

The“Tube 2024” exhibition focused mainly on the engineering,oil and gas, chemical and construction sectors, serving as a vitalnetworking platform and gateway to new markets. BSC representativesheld productive negotiations with potential buyers of the company'sproducts and pursued negotiations to foster collaboration with anumber of the world's leading equipment manufacturers as part ofongoing modernization projects.

The BSC stand, representing Azerbaijan, garnered significantattention from both visitors and participants of the exhibition asit showcased the company's products. The company strives to presentthe metallurgical potential of our country to the world and expandthe horizons of cooperation through participation in upcominginternational events.