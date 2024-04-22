Iranian Boat Violates Azerbaijan's Border, Several Detainees

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The main command center of the coast guard department ofAzerbaijan's State Border Service has stopped an Iranian-owned boatin the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, and detainees arereported, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the StateBorder Service.

Unknown vessels were spotted in the Alat direction. The bordership guarding the state border began pursuing the detected target,the coast guard units were notified and urgent measures were takento close the coastline. To stop the target detected by the bordership, and a warning fire was carried out.

As a result of patrolling by border ships of the coast guard,coastal control units, including helicopters and drones of theSpecial Air Operations Forces in a southern direction in theAzerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, a boat belonging to theIslamic Republic of Iran with two crew members was detained.