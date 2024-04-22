Azerbaijani And Russian President Have Joint Dinner

( MENAFN - AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, andVladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, had a jointdinner in Moscow on April 22, Azernews reports.

