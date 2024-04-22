President Ilham Aliyev, President Vladimir Putin Meet With Baikal-Amur Mainline Veterans In Moscow

( MENAFN - AzerNews) A joint meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev andPresident of Russia Vladimir Putin with veterans and railwayindustry workers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of theBaikal-Amur Mainline began in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.